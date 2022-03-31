ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

PLUS stock opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02. ePlus has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $69.74.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $494.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ePlus will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 157.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 113.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 174,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 85,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

