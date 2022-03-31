EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) CFO Mark Alan Peterson Sells 4,543 Shares of Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE EPR opened at $54.84 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. StockNews.com began coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

