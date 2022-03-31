Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report issued on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 80,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $187,384.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 67,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $130,220.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

