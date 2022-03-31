Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for M&T Bank Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.84 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

NYSE MTB opened at $172.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.21 and a 200 day moving average of $162.69.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

