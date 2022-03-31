Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.75.

ELS traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $77.84. 17,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,769. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $88.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 114.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

