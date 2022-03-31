Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $3.62 on Tuesday, reaching $130.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Etsy has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total value of $2,886,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,718 shares of company stock worth $17,724,029. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.