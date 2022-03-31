Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.94. 6,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,602. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.58.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

