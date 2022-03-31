Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $103,774.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $103,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Hessekiel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,997. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

