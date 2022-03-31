Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Short Interest Update

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 11,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $103,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,808 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Exelixis by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Exelixis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

EXEL stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.