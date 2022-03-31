eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $195,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $221,220.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $221,760.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $228,330.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $202,410.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $239,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $220,140.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $264,420.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $244,890.00.

EXPI opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $55.43.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

