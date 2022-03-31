Experian (LON:EXPN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 3,146 ($41.21) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Experian to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.75) to GBX 2,850 ($37.33) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($53.71) to GBX 4,000 ($52.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($49.12) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,206.57 ($42.00).

LON EXPN traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,953 ($38.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,029. The company has a market cap of £27.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,956.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,220.30. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,483.60 ($32.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,689 ($48.32).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

