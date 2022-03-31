Express (NYSE:EXPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of EXPR opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $238.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.49. Express has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $594.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.90 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 20,761.30% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Express will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Express by 151.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Express during the third quarter worth $86,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

