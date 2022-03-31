Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $13.51

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $14.25. Exscientia shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 545 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.72.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $258,591,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $112,273,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $42,131,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $31,400,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $31,402,000. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)
Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.
