Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $13.51

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $14.25. Exscientia shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 545 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.72.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.79). On average, equities analysts predict that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $258,591,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $112,273,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $42,131,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $31,400,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $31,402,000. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

