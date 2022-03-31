F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Mark Wahlberg Sells 13,044 Shares of Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $145,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F45 Training alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $137,502.36.

On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $517,684.32.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04.

On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $802,402.80.

On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $951,956.00.

Shares of NYSE FXLV opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. Research analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. CWM LLC purchased a new position in F45 Training during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Company Profile (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.