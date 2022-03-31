F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Mark Wahlberg Sells 13,044 Shares of Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $145,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $137,502.36.
- On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $517,684.32.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04.
- On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $802,402.80.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $951,956.00.
Shares of NYSE FXLV opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $17.75.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. CWM LLC purchased a new position in F45 Training during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.
F45 Training Company Profile (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.
