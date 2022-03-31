FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $453.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.10.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $442.05. 5,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,941. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $415.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $304.07 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.