Fidelity Preferred Securities & Inc ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) Trading Up 0.5%

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Inc ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.67. Approximately 2,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 13,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45.

Get Fidelity Preferred Securities & Inc ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Inc ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Inc ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Inc ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Preferred Securities & Inc ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Preferred Securities & Inc ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.