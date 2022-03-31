Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDUS. Hovde Group downgraded Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $20.16 on Thursday. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 128.37% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

