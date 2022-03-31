Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 314 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.11. 71,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,255. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average is $84.04. iShares US Utilities ETF has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $91.11.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.