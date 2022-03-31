Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 673 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 62,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,490,000 after buying an additional 73,540 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 126,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,414,000 after acquiring an additional 235,937 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $102.92. 95,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,609,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.66. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.43 and a 52 week high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

