Fifth Third Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,562 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 843,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,507,000 after buying an additional 61,371 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,435,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,533. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $121.32 and a 1 year high of $132.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.02 and a 200 day moving average of $127.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

