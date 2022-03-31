Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $822,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,590,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.26. 8,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,942. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $221.66 and a one year high of $267.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

