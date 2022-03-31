Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Down 30.0% in March

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of FWAC stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 91,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,380. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $532,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $547,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 282.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

