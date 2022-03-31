Financial Analysis: Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) & Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Barrick Gold and Excellon Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.99 billion 3.69 $2.02 billion $1.14 21.80 Excellon Resources $26.20 million 1.15 -$16.02 million ($1.30) -0.68

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Barrick Gold and Excellon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 1 3 6 1 2.64 Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Barrick Gold currently has a consensus price target of $27.85, indicating a potential upside of 12.05%. Given Barrick Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 16.87% 6.42% 4.42% Excellon Resources -112.36% -28.63% -16.83%

Volatility and Risk

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Excellon Resources on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

Excellon Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

