Financial Analysis: Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) & Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) and Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Legal & General Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Legal & General Group pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Patria Investments pays out 71.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and Legal & General Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments 52.03% 32.22% 26.27% Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Patria Investments has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legal & General Group has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Patria Investments and Legal & General Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 0 2 0 3.00 Legal & General Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

Patria Investments presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.05%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Legal & General Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Patria Investments and Legal & General Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $146.40 million 6.17 $141.30 million $0.90 19.40 Legal & General Group $62.50 billion 0.35 $2.82 billion N/A N/A

Legal & General Group has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments.

Summary

Patria Investments beats Legal & General Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patria Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI). The LGR segment works with companies, pension fund trustees and its advisers to provide risk transfer solutions. The LGIM segment manages investments for defined benefit plans. The LGC segment develops direct investments and increase the risk-adjusted returns on shareholder assets. The LGI represents UK retail protection, group protection and network business. The company was founded on September 19, 1836 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

