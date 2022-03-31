Financial Review: Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) versus ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH)

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and ICC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Group $678.27 million 0.56 $29.35 million $1.97 13.21 ICC $61.44 million 0.88 $4.29 million $1.39 11.77

Global Indemnity Group has higher revenue and earnings than ICC. ICC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Indemnity Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Global Indemnity Group has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of ICC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Group 4.33% 1.22% 0.44% ICC 6.98% 5.89% 2.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Indemnity Group and ICC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Global Indemnity Group beats ICC on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Indemnity Group (Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Specialty Property, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs. The Specialty Property segment offers specialty personal lines property and casualty insurance products. The Farm, Ranch, and Stable segment offers specialized property and casualty coverage including commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine major medical industry. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides reinsurance solutions through brokers and primary writers including insurance and reinsurance companies. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

About ICC (Get Rating)

ICC Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.