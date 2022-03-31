Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Trading Down 0.9%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.10 and last traded at $45.88. Approximately 2,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.
Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Finward Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $160.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.51.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWD. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Finward Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNWD)
