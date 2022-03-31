FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) Insider Purchases £6,391.45 in Stock

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA – Get Rating) insider Graham Reginald Alexander Whitworth bought 49,165 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £6,391.45 ($8,372.35).

Shares of LON FA opened at GBX 13.90 ($0.18) on Thursday. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.63 ($0.38). The company has a market cap of £25.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.58.

Get FireAngel Safety Technology Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a report on Monday.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FireAngel Safety Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireAngel Safety Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.