First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sees Large Volume Increase

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 265,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,073,908 shares.The stock last traded at $14.14 and had previously closed at $13.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.70 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 20.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 59.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 549,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 203,928 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.