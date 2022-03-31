First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sees Large Volume Increase

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 265,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,073,908 shares.The stock last traded at $14.14 and had previously closed at $13.33.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.
In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 20.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 59.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 549,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 203,928 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First BanCorp. Company Profile (NYSE:FBP)
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First BanCorp. (FBP)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.