First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get First Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.85. First Bank has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Bank by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Bank by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

First Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.