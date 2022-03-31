First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BUSE. Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Busey has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Busey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,576 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 603,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

