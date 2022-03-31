First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Horizon by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,839,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First Horizon by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,767 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

