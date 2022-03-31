First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). First Solar reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Citigroup lowered their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $81.94. 1,091,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $123.13.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,492 shares of company stock valued at $648,497 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

