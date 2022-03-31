First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

FAM stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.