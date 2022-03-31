First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 341,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 38.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of NYSE:FPF traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,291. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

