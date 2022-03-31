First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the February 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of FNK stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.