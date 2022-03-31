First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the February 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FNK stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNK. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,965,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 203,589 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 194.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 132,872 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $6,083,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,676,000.

