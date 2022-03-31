FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in FirstCash by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in FirstCash by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.21. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.86.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

