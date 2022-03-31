Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Sells $1,000,400.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20.

On Monday, January 31st, Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00.

FISV stock opened at $102.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

