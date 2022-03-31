Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Five Below by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVE stock opened at $160.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.69. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.69.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

