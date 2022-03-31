Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.57% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.56.
Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $160.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.69. Five Below has a 52 week low of $143.44 and a 52 week high of $237.86.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
