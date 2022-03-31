Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $160.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.69. Five Below has a 52 week low of $143.44 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

