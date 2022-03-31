Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Five9 posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Barclays lowered their price target on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Five9 stock opened at $110.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.84 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.81. Five9 has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,724,875. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,988 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $177,296,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at $134,661,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.