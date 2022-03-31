FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $313.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,038,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,213,000 after purchasing an additional 163,153 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.06. The stock had a trading volume of 742,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,264. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.07 and its 200 day moving average is $239.97. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments.

