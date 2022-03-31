FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Update

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,900 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 648,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 510,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 617,721 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth $10,091,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 168,547 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 402.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 136,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 330.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 120,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLNG stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.52. 608,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,643. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 47.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

