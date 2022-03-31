Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2-6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.900 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

FLEX traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. 2,113,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,540,926. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. Flex has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Flex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Flex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 32,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Flex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Flex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flex by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

