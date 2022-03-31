Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,743. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
About Flexible Solutions International (Get Rating)
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
