Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,743. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSI Get Rating ) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Flexible Solutions International worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International (Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.