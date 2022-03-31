Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.41. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $131.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.68%.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 2,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $50,978.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,204 shares of company stock valued at $544,390. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2,672.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 164.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

