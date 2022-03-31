Flushing Financial Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Flushing Financial in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 27.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FFIC opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $25.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 1,481.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 219,453 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,030,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 129,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 76,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

