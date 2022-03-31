Focus Impact Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FIACU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIACU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $10,569,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,424,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,035,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,321,000.

FIACU stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. 3,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,495. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

