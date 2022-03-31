Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) Announces $0.30 Dividend

Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2976 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS FBOHY opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36. Forbo has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $41.16.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Forbo from CHF 1,825 to CHF 1,830 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Forbo Holding AG produces and sells floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, and power transmission and conveyor belt solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Flooring Systems and Movement Systems. The Flooring Systems division develops, produces, and sells linoleum, vinyl floorings, entrance flooring systems, carpet tiles, needle felt floor coverings, washable textile floorings, and building and construction adhesives, as well as various accessory products for laying, processing, cleaning, and care of flooring.

