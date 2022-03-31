Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently commented on FSUGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.30. 74,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,240. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.215 per share. This represents a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

