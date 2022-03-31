Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Fortive by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 59,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.89. 9,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,003. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

